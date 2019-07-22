Old hospital part of Pulaski tax sale

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

After 15 years of sitting vacant, the old Pulaski Hospital on Randolph Avenue has vegetation growing on its exterior walls and is often mentioned among discussion of town blight.

The town hopes to change the appearance of its landscape in coming years by offering the old hospital and several other properties in town for sale at a delinquent real estate tax auction Friday. The auction begins at 11 a.m. at Pulaski Historic Train Station, 20 S. Washington Ave.

According to documents in the online auction file, the hospital property has changed hands a couple of times since it was converted from a community hospital to Randolph House, an assisted living facility.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 22, 2019.

Comments

comments