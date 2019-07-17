Nothing new to report in female’s death

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — Radford authorities say there is nothing new to report in an investigation into a female found dead June 8.

There is “nothing new at this time,” city spokeswoman Jennie Wilder said in response to a request for an update on the death. The identity of the female has not been released.

A press release from Radford City Police Department at the time of the female’s death indicated police received a call at 12:58 p.m. of a female who was unresponsive. Upon arrival, they discovered she was dead.

