Nominees sought for volunteerism award

By WILLIAM PAINE

The County of Pulaski is seeking nominations for the Joseph Calfee Volunteerism Award

This award will be presented to an individual who has volunteered in the county during the past year. The Joseph Calfee Volunteerism Award is intended for individuals who currently serve on one of the county’s boards, committees or commissions, whose volunteer service is exemplary and goes beyond simple membership to an organization.

This award is designed to recognize a volunteer who has demonstrated a consistent positive attitude, a willingness to strive for cooperation and harmony between employees, departments and agencies and who has displayed obvious pride in work and community.

A certificate will be presented to the recipient of the Joseph Calfee Volunteerism Award at the Annual Pulaski County Volunteer/Employee gathering. For questions or to nominate someone who fits the criteria of this award, please contact Anthony Akers at 540-980-7705 or aakers@pulaskicounty.org. The deadline for submissions is Monday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m.

