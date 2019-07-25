Mother cleared of helping with escape

The mother of a New River Valley Regional Jail inmate who allegedly escaped from a work detail in June has been cleared of assisting with the escape.

Pulaski County General District Court records show two charges filed against Beverly Anne Nester, 65, were dismissed at the prosecution’s request July 7.

Nester and her son, James William Bryan, 38, of Old Baltimore Road, were arrested shortly after Jeremy Charles Bryan, also Nester’s son, was captured and returned to the jail.

James Bryan is currently still charged with being a principal in the second degree in aiding the escape of a felon, acting jointly with another person to restrict or obstruct the execution of a legal process and making a false statement to a law enforcement officer. An Aug. 13 preliminary hearing is set in his case.

Another woman, Shannon Marie Cox, of Pulaski, also is charged with assisting the escape. A Sept. 10 hearing is set for her charges of aiding a prisoner in effecting an escape, obstruction of the legal process and obstruction of justice.

