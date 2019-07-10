Missing 3-year-old girl found dead in Virginia river

BARREN SPRINGS, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities have found the body of a missing 3-year-old girl in the New River.

News outlets report the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of Josie Burleson on Wednesday morning.

WDBJ7 says boats and search crews were on the water looking for the child overnight.

A friend of the family told the station the girl was last seen playing by the New River Trail in the western part of the state.

It’s unclear if anyone has been charged, or the circumstances surrounding Burleson’s disappearance.

Written by: Editor on July 10, 2019.

