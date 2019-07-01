By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
WYTHE COUNTY — Only minor injuries were reported in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Wythe County Thursday morning.
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the 11:45 a.m. chain reaction crash was the result of “driver inattentiveness” to traffic that had stopped in a work zone. The wreck occurred near mile marker 64.
Geller said the crash involved two tractor-trailers, two passenger cars and a pickup truck that was hauling a 28-foot camper trailer.
The investigation is continuing by Trooper M. Martin.
