Minor injuries in multi-vehicle crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WYTHE COUNTY — Only minor injuries were reported in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Wythe County Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the 11:45 a.m. chain reaction crash was the result of “driver inattentiveness” to traffic that had stopped in a work zone. The wreck occurred near mile marker 64.

Geller said the crash involved two tractor-trailers, two passenger cars and a pickup truck that was hauling a 28-foot camper trailer.

The investigation is continuing by Trooper M. Martin.

Written by: Editor on July 1, 2019.

