Mid-, upper-level drug dealers targeted

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Local law enforcement joined forces Thursday to serve 22 indictments and two outstanding warrants in what Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor described as “a concerted effort to go after mid- and upper-level drug dealers in the community.”

Fleenor’s office, Pulaski and Dublin police departments and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office took part in the collaborative effort. Officer Megan Jennings said subjects were served in Dublin, Pulaski and Pulaski County with charges that ranged from larcenies to drug-related offenses.

“Each (circuit court) term, we have a handful of drug cases. This term we tried to do every drug case we possibly could,” Fleenor said. Although he agreed Pulaski County, like other parts of the nation, is experiencing abuse and illegal distribution of prescription opioids, he said, “we’re seeing more methamphetamine.”

