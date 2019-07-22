Mayor breaks tie to OK clinic expansion

Before casting a tie-breaking vote Tuesday enabling Pulaski Medical to expand its mental health and substance abuse clinic, Mayor David Clark stressed the decision must be based solely on the “land use issue” before council, not on public opinions of the clinics services or clientele.

“This is one of those situations where what we’re talking about and what the public is talking about are two very, very different things,” Clark said. “As a town we have a very narrow task. We need to make a land use decision based on a Zoning Ordinance — and purely a land use decision.

“Our decision is based on what we are allowed to evaluate. An attempt to base our decision on anything beyond the land use issue would expose our community to potential, expensive and wasteful defensive litigation.”

He said council has worked “tirelessly” to accumulate reserve funds to improve the town’s financial position, and “such an irresponsible decision could cost our town as much as a third of our annual real estate tax revenue,” he added.

Clark only votes in the event of a tie, such as Tuesday’s vote. Councilmen Joseph Goodman, Brooks Dawson and Tyler Clontz voted in favor of the special exception, while Councilmen Lane Penn, Greg East and Jamie Radcliffe voted against it.

Radcliffe said his vote is, “Strongly no!” By voting no, East said he was supporting Pulaski County Planning Commission’s recommendation. The planners voted in February to recommend council deny the special exception.

Goodman, who made the motion to approve the special exception, said in a telephone interview denial carried too much financial risk to the town. In addition to receiving advice from town lawyer Spencer Rygas, he said outside counsel that specializes in zoning issues was brought in to advise town council on the matter.

“We were told if we denied the request there was nearly a 100 percent probability (Pulaski Medical) would sue (Pulaski) and it was about that same probability we would lose. The cost of that would be upward of $500,000,” Goodman said.

He said council has spent the last 10 years working to “get the town’s fiscal house in order. We raised some rates. We raised taxes once,” he said. “We don’t want to do that. We want to pay our way without taking on more debt, without wasting money on things. We built up our financial reserves where they now meet governmental accounting standards. Quite frankly, when your lawyers are telling you you’re going to lose, then you’re just wasting people’s money,” he said.

So, if the town had taken on a costly lawsuit how would it have been financed?

“You can’t take out a bank loan to pay for a lawsuit, so that money has to come out of reserves. Now we no longer meet government accounting standards and we risk our credit rating being reduced. You have to pay that money back as quickly as you can. Half a million dollars doesn’t just appear in the budget, so that means you’re cutting stuff. What are you cutting?” he asked.

He said the town wouldn’t be buying a fire truck or equipment for public works or making repairs if it is trying to restore $500,000 to its budget.

“There is no insurance payout when you get sued when (the insurance company is) pretty sure you should have known better,” he said.

“We didn’t want to let them expand,” Goodman added, “but when you’re looking at that level of risk, a good leader does what’s right as opposed to what’s easy. We had to do what is best for town, even if it’s not what everybody wanted.”

Pulaski Medical applied in late 2018 for a special exception to town zoning regulations so it can expand its clinic at 1006 E. Main St. (in Pulaski Mall). The clinic uses prescribed medications such as Methadone and Suboxone to wean drug addicts off opioid-based drugs.

Some objections expressed at a December public hearing suggested the treatment method isn’t effective.

Both clinic staff and Dr. Noelle Bissell, health director for New River Health District, acknowledge some clients take years to recover and a small percentage remain on Methadone or Suboxone the rest of their lives in order to avoid a relapse. However, Bissell said it is a proven effective treatment and even those who stay on prescribed medication are productive citizens as opposed to addicts.

Some common misconceptions within the community are that Methadone is the same as methamphetamine and that clients receive treatment at no cost to them. In fact, Methadone is not methamphetamine and treatment costs are the responsibility of the client unless their insurance covers the treatment or their employer agrees to pay or contribute to the cost.

After the planning commission voted to recommend denial of the special exception, Pulaski Medical representatives requested council delay voting so they could take town officials on a tour of the facility and try to find solutions to concerns expressed at the public hearing.

Tuesday, Clark said council is aware approval of the special exception goes against the wishes of many town residents. He said council tries to support desires of the citizens when possible, but this is one time when council has no legal grounds to deny the applicant’s petition.

To deny it, he said, council “would be doing what the public wants, which we need to do as often as we can, but we would be doing it in the wrong forum. We would be basing the decision on facts and issues beyond which we are legally allowed, and we would be reaching beyond what the federal and state governments say we can do.”

He added, “Since the federal and state governments have limited what we can do, it’s really up to them to meet the public responsibility and take care of the things citizens demand for the safety of our communities.”

A press release issued by the town Wednesday morning points out operations at the clinic are regulated by state and federal guidelines, but the town of Pulaski can only regulate the clinic with regards to its Zoning Ordinance and building code and fire regulations.

Council members spent eight months discussing the matter with Pulaski Medical representatives and also sought guidance from its legal counsel (Spencer Rygas) before voting, the press release notes.

While the majority of council found it would violate Pulaski Medical’s legal rights to deny the special exception council does have the ability to place conditions on the special exception. It is through seven conditions that council is attempting to address citizen concerns.

For example, the clinic is prohibited from further expansion even if there is a change in use. Also, there can be “no exterior use of the property, meaning no queuing of patients outside.”

A number of citizens, council members and one developer expressed concerns at the public hearing about clients lining up along the sidewalk outside the clinic waiting to be seen, regardless of the weather.

Pulaski Medical representatives say increasing waiting room space is a primary reason for the expansion. The clinic plans to expand the facility to about 6,000 square feet. This will allow the current client base of 600 to grow to 800 or 900 clients and will supply sufficient waiting rooms so clients do not flow outside the building, council was told.

Other conditions that must be met under the approved special exception include:

• Complying with state and local building and fire regulations;

• Inspection of the special exception by the zoning administrator;

• The parking area must be brought into compliance, properly lined and maintained;

• The property must be maintained in a “clean, sanitary and sightly manner.”

• The special exception is for the applicant only and cannot be transferred to another party.

“Should the conditions of the special exception not be met, the zoning administrator has the authority to enforce the Zoning Ordinance and compliance, which could result in the revocation of the special exception permit,” states the press release.

“If this had gone to court and we lost, then the concessions we got in the ordinance we passed Tuesday wouldn’t be there,” Goodman noted. “Now, they move forward, but they can’t ever expand again.”

