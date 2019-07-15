Mayflower Christian Academy celebrates first year

The Mayflower Christian Academy celebrated their first year of operation recently with a ribbon cutting and Chamber of Commerce event to give other local business leaders a chance to see what they’re all about.

Mavier Mattos, the Director of the Academy, welcomed those in attendance and explained the goals of the group.

In a message on their website it says, “The Mayflower Christian Academy partners and synergizes with families to provide a Christ-centered education in the classical tradition. Our purpose is to edify Christ to the community, to inspire students to strive for personal excellence for His sake by offering rigorous academics, and to enthuse students to act as confident servant leaders.”

