Mary Draper Ingles story told riverside

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The long running drama, “Walk to Freedom: The Mary Draper Ingles Story,” was presented last weekend at an outdoor stage set up in a field adjacent to Radford University’s Dedmon Center, just a few feet from the banks of the New River.

As many know, Mary Draper Ingles was captured by the Shawnee Indians at the Draper Meadow Massacre in 1755. After months in captivity, Ingles escaped and followed the Ohio, Kanawha and finally the New River back to her home.

Before the play began at 6 p.m., musician and raconteur Jim Lloyd performed period appropriate songs with his fiddle. The tunes were traditional and those early American pioneers may well have recognized the melodies.

This summer’s plays were dedicated to Richard Harshberger for his “years of selfless dedication to Mary’s story.” Harshberger was the founding director of the play and created the role of Pierre LeValle. His wife, Kathleen Harshberger, cowrote the play with Wesley Young.

