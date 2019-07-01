Man pleads guilty to indecent exposure

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man could receive up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in October on three counts of indecent exposure.

Eric Michael Steven Hines, 28, pleaded guilty to the Class 6 felonies under a bare plea. That means punishment will be at the judge’s discretion rather than being based upon recommendations from the defense and prosecution.

Each Class 6 felony carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Hines exposed his genitals and masturbated in front of an adult female on two separate occasions and to a female juvenile on the other occasion, according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 1, 2019.

Comments

comments