By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A second-degree murder charge was certified to the grand jury Monday against a 20-year-old Dublin man who allegedly stabbed his ex-friend during a fight over a woman.

According to testimony, Brent E. Harrell and Chandler S. Dowell, 19, of Fairlawn, were best friends until Harrell’s ex-girlfriend started dating Dowell. The men allegedly engaged in a couple of months of back-and-forth text messaging of insults and name-calling until the fatal fight erupted outside Harrell’s residence.

Some witnesses said Harrell threatened to kill Dowell and others said Dowell threatened to kill Harrell during their period of discord. The end result was Dowell’s death from a single stab wound to the neck in the cold and rainy early morning hours Feb. 23.

Emily Rosen, Harrell’s 19-year-old ex-girlfriend and Dowell’s girlfriend at that time, testified Dowell spent the day with her and her family Saturday, Feb. 22. She alleges Harrell was texting her and Dowell throughout the day.

In one text she received, Rosen alleges, Harrell indicated he was “going to put Chandler under the dirt.” She said she received another text calling her a disparaging name, so she showed it to Dowell.

Written by: Editor on July 10, 2019.

