Magnox property may have new future

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If the sale is finalized, the currently unused Magnox or NanoChemonics property on the west side of Pulaski could become a small industrial park in a couple of years.

Developer David Hagan purchased the approximately 38 acres for $50,000 Friday at a delinquent tax auction held at Pulaski Train Station. The sale will not be finalized until Pulaski and Pulaski County accepts the bid in lieu of delinquent real estate taxes owed by STNP, LLC in Greensboro, N.C.

Hagan said he has short-term and long-term plans for the land.

Written by: Editor on July 31, 2019.

