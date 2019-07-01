Long honored for spearheading drug courts

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

“He’s exactly what we needed when we needed it,” James Pritchett said of Judge Marcus H. Long Jr. during a recent Pulaski County Adult Drug Treatment Court graduation.

“We were looking for a champion and it came out of a happenstance encounter at Wendy’s,” added Pritchett, New River Valley Community Services (NRVCS) executive director. He said he was eating lunch at the fast food restaurant one day when Long walked up and asked him, “What are we going to do?”

Long was referring to the epidemic of drug addiction permeating all walks of life.

Long sat down with Pritchett and started outlining his idea to set up drug courts in the New River Valley. According to all accounts, Long didn’t ask for permission or try to “gauge the temperature” of government or public opinion. “He just did it.”

The first drug court — Pulaski County Adult Drug Treatment Court — sprang to life in 2014 and paved the way for others to follow in the NRV and Southwest Virginia.

Written by: Editor on July 1, 2019.

