Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Long honored for spearheading drug courts

Melinda Williams/SWT
Judge Marcus H. Long Jr., center, is presented with a resolution of appreciation from Pulaski County by drug court team member Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers, from left, Cloyd District Supervisor Joe Guthrie, County Administrator Jonathan Sweet and Robinson District Supervisor Charles Bopp.

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

“He’s exactly what we needed when we needed it,” James Pritchett said of Judge Marcus H. Long Jr. during a recent Pulaski County Adult Drug Treatment Court graduation.

“We were looking for a champion and it came out of a happenstance encounter at Wendy’s,” added Pritchett, New River Valley Community Services (NRVCS) executive director. He said he was eating lunch at the fast food restaurant one day when Long walked up and asked him, “What are we going to do?”

Long was referring to the epidemic of drug addiction permeating all walks of life.

Long sat down with Pritchett and started outlining his idea to set up drug courts in the New River Valley. According to all accounts, Long didn’t ask for permission or try to “gauge the temperature” of government or public opinion. “He just did it.”

The first drug court — Pulaski County Adult Drug Treatment Court — sprang to life in 2014 and paved the way for others to follow in the NRV and Southwest Virginia.

Continue reading

More about Editor
Written by: Editor on July 1, 2019.

Comments

comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login