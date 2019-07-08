Locals honor military at annual ceremony

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County area citizens were able to take a break from the heat Thursday to celebrate freedom and honor the nation’s veterans in the coolness of Pulaski Theatre.

Amid air conditioning and subdued lighting, Pulaski County held its annual “Remembrance of Veterans and Members of the Armed Forces” ceremony following the July 4 parade, held in Pulaski this year.

The event featured patriotic music by Wilderness Road Chorus, various speakers, a tear-evoking video set to the song “I’m Already There” by Lonestar, and the opportunity to learn something new. Committee Chair Nancy Burchett said the event committee always tries to include at least one history lesson on each year’s event.

This year’s lessons included a presentation by Commander James Ridpath on the 100-year history of American Legion Post 7 in Pulaski, and VFW Post 1184 members Joe Cruff and Steve Walken provided a demonstration of the proper folding of the American flag while VFW member Al Davis recited the following:

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 8, 2019.

Comments

comments