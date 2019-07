Local agencies round up indicted suspects

More than two-dozen officers from Pulaski and Dublin police departments, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the county Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office joined forces Thursday to arrest suspects indicted by the grand jury Monday. Charges ranged from larcenies to drug offenses.

More details to come in Sunday’s edition of The Southwest Times.

Written by: Editor on July 11, 2019.

