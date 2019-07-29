LGHP nursing staff holding health seminar

The nursing staff at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski is hosting a free health seminar covering a variety of subjects.

The seminar is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Abundant Life Ministries, 3050 Lee Hwy., in Pulaski.

Topics of discussion are advance directives, benefits of smoking cessation, congestive heart failure, COPD vs. asthma, fall prevention in the home, hand hygiene, low dose CT lung scanning education and screening, palliative care vs. hospice care, stroke/CVA and sepsis.

Written by: Editor on July 29, 2019.

