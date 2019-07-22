Lake residents swamped by silt have option

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

For Claytor Lake properties above Lowman’s Ferry Bridge, lake access is becoming nearly impossible, says Jeff Caldwell, Friends of Claytor Lake executive director.

“About 15 to 20 percent of the properties are still fairly navigable,” he said; but for most silt buildup has docks standing in only about a foot of water.

Needless to say, that poses quite a problem when launching a boat.

Caldwell says siltation has become such a problem it’s starting to affect property values. But he hopes that’s about to change, thanks to a project initiated in one impacted neighborhood.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 22, 2019.

Comments

comments