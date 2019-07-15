Kensey Edward Coake

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — Kensey Edward Coake, 91, of Christiansburg, Va., passed way July 12, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd L. and Nancy H. Coake; his wife, Lois J. Coake; three brothers, and a sister.

He is survived by his two sons, Wayne K. Coake (Martha), and Daniel G. Coake (Linda); three sisters, Mary Lima, Irene Barrett and Kathrine Barr; three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are Wednesday, July 17, noon, at Faith Alliance Church, Roanoke, Va., with Pastor Joseph Pjecha officiating. Family is receiving friends one hour prior to service. A private entombment follows in Highland Memory Gardens.

