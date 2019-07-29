Jamming at the Pulaski Senior Center

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski Senior Center on North Washington Avenue provides a variety of programs to serve the needs of seniors of the town and county of Pulaski. In addition to regular trips and activities, the center also serves as a weekly gathering place for area musicians who play traditional style music.

Thursday evenings are especially lively at the senior center as musicians who play guitar, fiddle and a variety of acoustic instruments form a semi-circle in front of an appreciative audience.

Temple Garrison plays fiddle at Thursday’s gathering and has been attending these jam sessions since they began in 2013.

“I moved here seven years ago last Thursday and I had spoken to neighbors to find people to play with because hardly anyone plays,” said Garrison. “I’m from Floyd County and you know how Floyd County is with music … it’s everywhere. You’ve got Wildwood, the Fancy Gap Music Center, Mayberry Mill and the Floyd Country Store and it can be here too because we’re in the same region of the world, Southwest Virginia.”

According to Garrison, the Pulaski based jam sessions initially started at the senior center before being relocated to the Annex on 4th Street.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 29, 2019.

Comments

comments