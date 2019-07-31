Jam Session changes locations

By WILLIAM PAINE

As of Thursday, Aug. 1, the Jam Session that has been taking place at Pulaski’s Senior Center will instead take place at the historic Pulaski train depot.

As mentioned in last week’s article, the train depot offers some advantages for performers and audience members alike, starting with its size.

“The Jam Session has become so popular that it has outgrown the senior center,” said Marion Wojacik, who works as the administrative secretary for Pulaski’s Town Manager.

According to Wojicik, the Jam Session started at the Fine Arts Center Annex a few years ago and when that space became unavailable, the town offered to provide an alternative space for the musicians to play. After playing a couple of sessions at the train depot, the town offered to allow the musicians a regular play date at the Senior Center, which is also owned by the town.

