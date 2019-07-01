Jackson Park fountain being revamped

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If you’ve noticed the fountain missing from Jackson Park, don’t worry; it hasn’t been stolen.

Town crews recently removed the fountain from the pool in which it has stood for around 40 years so both can undergo restoration.

Earlier this month Pulaski Councilman Jamie Radcliffe asked what it would take to “pump some life” back into the fountain. It’s been several years since the water feature was used.

“The pump is good, but it’s about the third largest water loss when it runs due to cracks,” Town Manager Shawn Utt said. “But the grass stayed nice and green on that side of the park.”

Utt estimated about $1,000 from the current 2018-2019 Fiscal Year Budget could get the pool lined and the water flowing again. Council gave its stamp of approval.

Written by: Editor on July 1, 2019.

