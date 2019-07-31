Guest speaker

Charlie Mullins, with the Giles County ACCE program, recently spoke at a Rotary Club of Pulaski’s meeting. Charlie spoke to the members about the ACCE program and how it operates. In the ACCE program, high school Seniors can apply to attend New River Community College tuition-paid after doing 100 hours of community service, Mr. Mullins explained that the students are closely monitored and that the ACCE program carefully tracks the hours. Giles county saw their college enrollment go up significantly since implementing the ACCE Program.

