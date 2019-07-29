Good day for a cold drink

Keeping the community safe can be a tough job at times. Dublin Police Chief Dennis Lambert found a way to cool off when he stopped by Sarah Elizabeth Whitener’s lemonade stand Wednesday afternoon for a cool taste of her summer refreshment. He left a donation for 4 KIDS, a mission of her home church, Grace Community, in Florida. Apparently the drink helped. Chief Lambert has become a regular customer now. Sarah Elizabeth is the granddaughter of Dr. Olin and Ruth Ann Whitener of Dublin.

