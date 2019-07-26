Galax pair charged with murder in trail body case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CARROLL COUNTY — A couple of Galax residents are charged with first-degree murder in connection with a female’s body found on New River Trail Wednesday afternoon.

Carroll Sheriff J.B. Gardner said Kayla Ann Fulton, 20, and Codie Nathanial Fletcher, 21, both of Warren Lane in Galax, are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of a human body.

The body has been identified as Alexandra Dare Taylor, 20. A motive has not been released.

Gardner said the suspects were arrested after investigators found Taylor’s car at a Galax residence. They were able to develop information on the couple and their location. The two were arrested following a brief foot chase in the parking lot of Dollar General.

Gardner said additional charges are expected as the investigation progresses. The car was processed for evidence.

Fulton and Fletcher are being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Three hikers on the trail discovered Taylor’s body on private property in the area of Cliffview Station around 5:48 p.m. Wednesday.

Written by: Editor on July 26, 2019.

Comments

comments