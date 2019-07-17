Friends of Peak Creek hold annual meeting

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Friends of Peak Creek (FOPC) recently held their annual meeting and appreciation picnic at the Pulaski Train Depot.

Many, if not all of FOPCs 42 members were in attendance to discuss the business matters of this nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to the protection, enhancement and improvement of the Peak Creek Water Shed.

Between business matters and the picnic, FOPC’s members listened to guest speaker Pete Jackson of the NRV Chapter of Trout Unlimited as he extolled the virtues of clean water.

“The insects that live in the water are what allows you to support the fisheries,” said Jackson. “What we’re really interested in is the conservation of the water, so we can have a vibrant fishery. So if you want to take a fish, that fishery can sustain some losses and at the same time, there are other critters that are taking fish out like hawks and river otters. So if you have a vibrant river system, meaning there’s clean water that is supplying the nutrients to the insects and the insects in turn feed the fishes, everything works.”

