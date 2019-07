Four generations of Sheets family

Courtesy Photo

At a recent family gathering four generations of the Sheets family were able to pose for this photo. Pictured here are Jock and Sissy Sheets of Hiwassee with their son Mike, his daughters Erin Boyd and Tara Rupe, Mike’s grandchildren Abigail, Carter and Madelein Boyd, Lydia Morris and Emma and Chloe Rupe, Mike’s sister, Tina Meyer, and her granddaughter Annaleigh.

Written by: Editor on July 17, 2019.

Comments

comments