Former Lady Cougar, Clary, promoted at RU

By DAVID GRAVELY

When you have a passion for something, it shows. That has and will almost certainly remain the case for former Lady Cougar basketball standout Carlie Clary, who was announced Wednesday as the new Director of Operations for the Radford University women’s basketball team.

Clary played for Dublin Middle School and then as a Lady Cougar at Pulaski County High School. She graduated as a member of the Class of 2014, but not before earning the title of Most Valuable Cougar, the highest honor bestowed upon a PCHS student, and being named one of the student speakers at graduation.

After graduation she enrolled at Radford University to begin her studies and worked as an account executive in advertising for The Southwest Times. She quickly realized how much she missed basketball and began coaching at the recreation league level. She added coaching AAU basketball to her resume and then became a JV head coach and varsity assistant coach at Auburn High School.

After serving a year as a manager for the Highlander women’s team, Clary was promoted to Assistant Director of Basketball Operations. She graduated from RU May 2018 and is currently continuing her educational goals online through online programs offered by LSU. She expects to graduate from that early in 2020.

A release from Radford University Thursday stated, “In her time at Radford, Clary has proven to be an excellent student in the classroom and of the game of basketball. She graduated in 2018 with a degree in Exercise, Sport & Health Education as well as in Communications/Media Studies. She also carried a Coaching Education minor. Clary will pursue a Master’s Degree in Kinesiology with a concentration in Sport Management online at LSU.”

Clary assumed her duties and began work at her new job immediately.

