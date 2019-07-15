FOPC aims to keep butts off streets

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A new grant is enabling Friends of Peak Creek (FOPC) to install disposal receptacles in an effort to keep cigarette butts off Pulaski streets.

FOPC’s “Stash Your Ash” project is one of 30 project proposals selected to receive “30 in Thirty Green Grants” from Keep Virginia Beautiful (KVB) during 2019. The $500 grant will be used to purchase commercial cigarette butt receptacles for placement throughout town.

This is FOPC’s third 30 in Thirty grant.

“They have been very receptive of us,” FOPC president Cathy Hanks said of KVB. “All of our projects have been for the community good and the money has always been used for what it was meant for. I think that’s definitely one reason we’ve been successful.”

Hanks said the Stash You Ash idea “seemed to fit” well for Pulaski and there wasn’t any project like it around town.

Written by: Editor on July 15, 2019.

