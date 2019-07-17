Fla. residents plead guilty to Wythe robbery

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

ABINGDON — Two Florida residents face up to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges stemming from a robbery at I-81 Travel Plaza in Wythe County in May 2018.

Michael Anthony Wilson, 25, and Perla Isel Pineda-Osorio, 24, both of Sarasota, Fla., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to one count each of robbery by threatening physical violence, transporting a stolen vehicle in interstate commerce and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Christyen Elijah Sumpter, 26, also of Sarasota, Fla., is scheduled to plead guilty July 25, according to Brian McGinn of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.

