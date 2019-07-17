Firefighters battle fire in extreme heat

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A fire of undetermined origin sparked a blaze Monday that killed a cat and destroyed a garage and car undergoing restoration.

With high humidity and temperatures in the mid-90s, Newbern Fire Chief Brandon Hamblin said firefighting is tough under such conditions because it’s difficult to maintain hydration. Nevertheless, 15 firefighters from Newbern and Dublin fire departments spent two hours knocking down the blaze.

Firefighters were dispatched to 6002 Wilderness Road at 1:23 p.m. for a garage on fire near a residence. Hamblin said the first units on the scene saw heavy smoke showing. Although the fire was under control within about 30 minutes, the garage, early-model Chevrolet and tools were destroyed.

