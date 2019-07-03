Everett Stephen Warden

Everett Stephen Warden, age 20 of Belspring passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home.

Born October 26, 1998 in Radford he was the son of Stephen Frank Warden & Donna Jean Ridpath Warden. His brother, Chris Warden, maternal grandparents, Grover Evans Ridpath & Nancy Duncan Ridpath and paternal grandfather, Larry Frank Warden preceded him in death.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved his square bodied Chevrolets.

He is survived by his parents Stephen Frank and Donna Jean Ridpath Warden, Belspring; paternal grandmother Betty Taylor Warden; sister Amy W. (Andy) Covey , Dublin; nephew Eli Warden; niece

Olivia Warden; special pet Maddy; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Gary Stike officiating. Interment will follow at the Draper Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the funeral home.

