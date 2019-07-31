Equipment violation leads to drug arrests

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A traffic stop by Virginia State Police in Dublin Saturday led to the arrest of two men on charges of possession of methamphetamine.

Sgt. D.D. Johnson and Trooper D.L. Vaughn stopped a 1991 Volvo sedan on West Main Street in Dublin for an equipment violation, according to a press release from the Dublin field office. However, during the stop, the officers discovered the passenger allegedly was wanted on outstanding warrants in New Jersey and other jurisdictions.

After the officers noticed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, the release states, a search was initiated. The search is alleged to have turned up “several” small baggies of suspected methamphetamine and two small baggies of suspected heroin.

The driver, Taylor C. Botts, 27, of Salem, and the passenger, Nicholaus F. Wines, 35, of Dublin, were arrested on one count each of possession of methamphetamine. Wines also was served with six outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.

