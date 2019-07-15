Drowned toddler laid to rest in Fairlawn

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

BARREN SPRINGS — A 3-year-old girl who drowned in the New River in Wythe County while the two adults in charge of her allegedly were high on methamphetamine was laid to rest Saturday in Fairlawn.

The body of Josie Nevaeh Burleson was found in the river just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. She was reported missing from a rental property at 290 Rocky Hollow Road in Barren Springs around 7:28 p.m. Tuesday. Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan says an autopsy determined the child died from drowning.

Meanwhile the adults in charge of the girl, Burleson’s mother, Kimberly Dawn Moore, 45, and Moore’s boyfriend, Adrian Neil Puckett, 45, continue to be held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail. Both are charged with felony child neglect with reckless disregard for life and felony child endangerment.

“In this case, the parents of the child didn’t pay attention and now they’ve lost their child. The reason they weren’t paying attention was because they were under the influence of methamphetamine,” Dunagan told media outlets during a Wednesday press conference. He says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

Although the sheriff referred to Moore and Puckett as Burleson’s parents, Puckett is not her biological father.

Written by: Editor on July 15, 2019.

