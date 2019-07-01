Draper feels the love

By WILLIAM PAINE

Pulaski County’s first LOVEwork was unveiled this week at the Draper Community Park.

Community park committee member Carol Smith gave the opening remarks at the unveiling ceremony, which was attended by many of Draper’s leading citizens. The ubiquitous county administrator Jonathan Sweet followed her remarks by giving some uplifting commentary of his own regarding the sculpture and the county’s plans to construct a gazebo in the park starting the second week in July.

As the speeches finished, the time for unveiling arrived, prompting several individuals to begin freeing the six foot LOVE letters from their wrappings. This took slightly longer than expected but when all the tarps were finally loosed, the crowd showed enthusiasm for the effort and the art put into this farm themed LOVEwork.

The Draper LOVEwork is essentially a sculpture made from mostly antique farm machinery.

Mary Catherine Stout, who is on the board of the Wilderness Road Regional Museum, provided some background about the materials used to make these six-foot-tall letters.

According to Stout, farm machinery dating from the 19th century had been laying undisturbed on the grounds of the Wilderness Road Regional Museum for many, many years. Over time, vines, bushes, poison ivy and even trees had grown through this mostly metal farm equipment, which covered them completely.

