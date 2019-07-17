Dining Servings hiring fair offers career development

Virginia Tech’s Dining Services will hold a hiring fair in Blacksburg this month as it continues its focus on employee development and looks ahead to growth and innovation.

“Experience in food service isn’t required to join our team. We provide all the necessary training to prepare people for their positions,” said Laura Pontier, assistant director of operations development at Dining Services. “If you enjoy being part of a community of hardworking people, focused on their careers and serving others – it’s a great place to work.”

The hiring fair will be held at the Blacksburg Community Center July 20 and allows people to apply, interview and immediately receive job offers contingent on background checks. The positions are both part- and full-time and in a range of roles in food service, like serving, cooking, food preparation, dishwashing and customer service.

