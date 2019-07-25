Demolition derby features county car

By WILLLIAM PAINE

County Administrator Jonathan Sweet did not attend this week’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. Instead, Sweet suited up to prepare for the Sarge and Sons Demolition Derby at the New River Valley Fair.

Those who know the county administrator may not have recognized him at first glance, as the newly minted demo driver adopted a distinctly rock and roll look for the occasion.

The rain earlier in the day Monday kept some at home for the opening day of the NRV fair but the stands overlooking the demolition derby were full of spectators. At least two county supervisors were on hand, having hustled to the fairgrounds after an unusually brief meeting earlier that evening.

