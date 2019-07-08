County citizens celebrates Independence Day

By WILLIAM PAINE

Pulaski Countians celebrated Independence Day in a variety of ways Thursday.

In a tradition that now spans two decades, the town of Dublin marked the occasion with a Flag Ceremony. Retired U.S. Army Colonel Dallas Cox acted as Master of Ceremonies and began the event with a rousing speech that touched on important moments in American history.

Bishop David Hoover gave a blessing for the event after which, members of the Dublin Police force presented and then raised the American Flag. During this time, Mariah Hinton sang an excellent rendition the Star Spangled Banner.

Members of VFW Post 1184 and American Legion Post 58 were present and accounted for and when called on to fire their rounds in recognition of each state in the union, they readily complied.

