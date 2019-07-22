Could a ladder truck be in PFD’s future?

As Pulaski undergoes a revival, more people are living on the upper floors of downtown buildings and once vacant multi-story commercial structures, like “big blue,” are back in use.

That’s a good thing; but what if there is a fire?

For Pulaski Fire Department, Chief Robbie Kiser says the difference between saving a life and recovering a body might come down to the time it takes a ladder truck to arrive from Dublin or Radford. On average, it’s 15 minutes from Dublin.

“The need is more now than ever for a ladder truck in the town of Pulaski,” Kiser states in a memo to Pulaski Town Council.

Pulaski has been trying to figure out how to afford a new ladder truck, which costs over $1 million, since its former truck had to be taken out of service in 2011. Until then, the town continuously had a ladder truck since 1941.

So far there hasn’t been much progress. However, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Town Manager Shawn Utt says Pulaski may be able to purchase Blacksburg Fire Department’s 1999 Pierce platform ladder truck, which is being replaced with a new truck.

“We have a strong connection with Blacksburg Fire Department and a good relationship with them. They are working up a price they would be willing to surplus it directly to us for,” Utt told Pulaski Town Council during its recent work session. He expects to have Blacksburg’s offer in August.

According to Utt and Kiser’s memo, the 1999 ladder truck has only been driven 8,300 miles and is in “mint” condition because Blacksburg “cleaned, greased, tested and performed maintenance on it” annually. Kiser said the truck is capable of hauling six firefighters and offers plenty of storage for equipment.

Since the truck has a platform, Kiser said it is capable of providing fire suppression from an aerial hose, as well as rescuing people from the upper floors of structures.

“We have managed to squeak by on fire calls by requesting, quite frequently, Dublin Fire Department’s ladder truck, but fortunately this has only been for suppression means and not a fire rescue …,” Kiser says.

For example, he said Dublin’s and Radford’s ladder trucks fought the January 2017 Pulaski Church of God fire for 12 continuous hours. In that case, ladder trucks allowed water to be applied through the roof to interior portions of the structure that ground level firefighters could not access.

Kiser pointed out Jackson Park Inn, James Hardie, Pulaski County Administration Building, the Dalton Building and former Pulaski Furniture buildings are just a few of the other structures for which a ladder truck would be needed. In addition to saving lives, he pointed out a ladder truck also is crucial to reducing property losses due to fire.

“Without one, we are limited to what we can do for the citizens and business owners in the town of Pulaski,” Kiser said.

Utt said the truck fits in Pulaski Fire Department facilities. Regardless whether the town buys it, Utt said Pulaski offered to store it at Pulaski Fire Department until it can be sold.

Blacksburg is scheduled to receive deliver of its new truck mid to late August.

Utt estimated the 1999 truck could serve the town for at least 15 to 20 years. The last ladder truck, which also was purchased used, was in service 30 years. As such, he plans to contact banks to discuss financing options, rather than using reserve funds, if the price is right and council decides to buy it.

With regards to the condition of the truck Blacksburg is retiring, Councilman Jamie Radcliff said the town can rest assured it’s in top notch condition. “Blacksburg has no junk,” he said.

