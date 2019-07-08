Clinic expansion to be considered

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It’s been four months since officials with a Pulaski drug addiction treatment clinic asked Pulaski Town Council to delay action on a special exception needed to expand the clinic.

Council was supposed to take action on the matter at Tuesday night’s legislative session, but a lawyer representing Pulaski Medical requested the vote be moved to council’s July 16 work session, which begins at 5 p.m.

Town Manager Shawn Utt said the change in schedule was requested because the clinic’s attorney was to be on vacation Tuesday.

Pulaski Medical, behind Hardees in Pulaski Mall, is seeking a special exception to town zoning regulations so it can expand into two additional units. Company officials say one reason the expansion is needed is to increase waiting areas so long lines no longer flow outside the building.

