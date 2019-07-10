Check out Peach in the Park tonight

The Pulaski Elks Lodge is sponsoring a “Peach in the Park” event, which takes place this evening from 5 till 7 p.m. at Jackson Park. This free event will feature members of the Adaire Theatre as they perform songs from the musical James and the Giant Peach, which is based on the children’s book of the same title.

The Peach in the Park event is part of the Pulaski Elks Lodge’s “Say No To Drugs” campaign and will include the participation of several well-loved local mascots. Expect to see McGruff the Crime Dog courtesy of the Pulaski Police Department, Spotty the Fire Dog from the Pulaski Fire Department, Trash Panda from the New River Resource Authority, The Cat in the Hat from the local library and of course, Elroy the Elk.

In addition to seeing their favorite mascots, kids coming to Peach in the Park can get their faces painted, get a picture made in a photo booth and participate in a variety of games. There will also be light snack available for young and old alike.

Local law enforcement, including the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and Virginia State Police, will be on hand to make sure the kids know they can trust the men and women behind the badge.

The main event will be the performance given by Adaire Theatre’s actors as they sing songs from James and the Giant Peach. A full performance of this musical will take place later this month at the Pulaski Elks Lodge at 10 West Main Street.

