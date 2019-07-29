Building Bridges provides family fun

By WILLIAM PAINE

Building Bridges Child Development Center in Dublin recently hosted a Family Festival at Randolph Park, which benefited the Building Bridges Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).

Upward of 300 visitors came to the Family Festival and participated in several of the activities that were provided free of charge. These included the Little Critters Petting Zoo, a Moonwalk and Obstacle Course, a magic show and a Tron Nation Stilt Walking performance. Musical backdrop to the event was provided by DJ Scotty Scott.

