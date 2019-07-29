BimmerWorld to expand

By WILLIAM PAINE

BimmerWorld, a Bavarian Motor Works (BMW) parts supplier located on Pepperell Way in the Dublin Industrial Park, announced Friday that they will be investing $1 million to expand their operation in Pulaski County.

This expansion will increase warehouse space and will create 15 new jobs. Currently, BimmerWorld employs 25 individuals.

BimmerWorld was founded by Pulaski County native James Clay in 1997 with one employee … himself. As he added employees, he changed locations several times before moving into the current facility in Dublin in 2007.

But what exactly goes on at BimmerWorld?

“We work on race cars but probably 80 percent of what happens here is in our parts business,” said Clay. “So we are the leading retailer of BMW performance parts, street parts, maintenance parts and racing parts in North America. Our customer service shipping operation is really the bulk of the business.”

