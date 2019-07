Avid reader

Clara Alley, 5, is the latest Pulaski County Library System patron to complete the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. The self-paced program encourages parent/child bonding through reading and also serves as a kick-starter for the child’s education. Alley frequently visits the library with grandmother Donna Macy.

July 22, 2019.

