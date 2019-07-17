Arson case advances to grand jury

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two charges were certified to the grand jury Monday against a Fairlawn man who jumped from the window of his second-story apartment after allegedly setting the apartment on fire.

Bradley Clayton Kellum, 39, is charged with arson and causing more than $1,000 in property damage. The charges were certified during a preliminary hearing in Pulaski County General District Court. Both charges are felonies.

It is now up to a grand jury to decide whether evidence is sufficient for case to be tried at the circuit court level. The next grand jury doesn’t meet until October.

Firefighters and law enforcement responded to 7394 Lee Highway just after midnight May 12 to find fire in an apartment on the upper floor of a two-story building adjacent to Cookout restaurant.

