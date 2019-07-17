Area frontier forts topic of program

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Those interested in Southwest Virginia history should attend the July 21 installment of Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum’s “Lessons and Legacies Series.”

April Martin Danner, a local historian and new coordinator at the Pulaski museum, is presenting “Frontier Forts of Southwest Virginia” at 2 p.m. The museum is across from the Washington Avenue and Dora Highway intersection, adjacent to Maple Shade Plaza.

Danner’s program explores the origins of forts westward migrating settlers built in the New River and Clinch River valleys during the late colonial era.

The program addresses Barger’s and Blackmore’s forts, Fort Hope and others; impacts the French and Indian War, Pontiac’s War, Lord Dunmore’s War and the American Revolution had on fort construction; the connection between forts and Col. George Washington, Col. William Christian and Daniel Boone, and how Mary Draper Ingles’ story relates to the frontier fort movement.

Events planned for Mary Draper Ingles Weekend also will be addressed.

Written by: Editor on July 17, 2019.

Comments

comments