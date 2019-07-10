Alleged street robbery leads to arrests

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Christiansburg man and a Fairlawn woman are being held without bond in connection with an alleged July 3 robbery.

Details were unavailable from the arresting agency, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, by deadline, but New River Valley Regional Jail records show Ronald Eric Norris Jr., 24, and Nicole Leigh French, 23, each is charged with one count of robbery.

Based on Pulaski County General District Court records the robbery occurred “on or near” a street, but the location is not specified.

