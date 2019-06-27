Yankees beat Princeton 5-1

By Cory Hilborne

Pulaski Yankees

The Pulaski Yankees got themselves back in the win column after defeating the Princeton Rays 5-1 Thursday night at Calfee Park. The win gave the Yankees their second consecutive series win and brought them to 5-3 on the year.

The Yankees got off to a great start offensively tonight. This marks the sixth time in just eight games that the Yankees were able to score five or more runs. They got to work early tonight and scored two runs in the first inning before even reaching the cleanup spot in the batting order.

Roberto Chirinos lead off the game with a single before Antonio Cabello hit triple off the right field wall to score Chirinos. Cabello came across to score when Oliver Dunn hit a hard ground ball to the second baseman who made the simple play to first base. Both Chirinos and Cabello’s hits extended their hitting streak to five and six games respectively.

The Yankees were able to chase Princeton’s starter out of the game early as the Rays went to the bullpen with just two outs in the first inning.

Dunn added another RBI in his next plate appearance when he launched a ball over the right field wall, his second home run of the season. Dunn’s home run started a three run inning for the Yankees as they took a commanding 5-0. Ryder Green reached on a single and advanced to second on an error by Princeton’s left fielder. Madison Santos also hit a single and was later scored on a RBI double off the bat of Gustavo Campero.

Ryan Anderson made his professional debut as Manager Luis Dorante gave him the ball to start the game for the Yankees. Dorante knew he wanted to limit the amount of pitches and innings for Anderson, something he has done in the past. Anderson gave the Yankees three really solid innings where he gave up just one hit and one walk.

Nelvin Correa earned the win tonight and moved to 1-0 on the year when he came in to replace Anderson in the top of the fourth inning. Correa pitched five innings of very solid relief work. He gave up the lone run of the game for Princeton via a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. Other than the one blemish, Correa had all of his stuff working tonight. He struck out six Princeton batters and gave up only two hits in 54 pitches.

The Yankees tried to make things a little interesting in the ninth inning. Derek Craft came in to pitch his third appearance of the season and gave up a lead off hit to left field and then walked the second batter of the inning. After a brief discussion with pitching coach Gerardo Casadiego, Craft bounced back to earn three straight swinging strikeouts to end the game and give the Yankees their second straight series win.

The Yankees will return to Calfee Park tomorrow night as they begin a three game series with the Danville Braves.

Written by: Editor on June 27, 2019.

Comments

comments