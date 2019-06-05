World War II Veterans visit D-Day Memorial

By WILLIAM PAINE

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, Sunshine Tours offered World War II veterans a free trip to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The bus trip to Bedford was scheduled to begin Thursday morning at 6:30 at Sunshine Tours in Dublin.

The World War II Veterans who signed up for the trip include six locals who played a part in America’s victory over the Axis Powers.

Raymond Riggs will have the unique opportunity to visit a monument dedicated to himself and all the others who participated in the Allied invasion of France. Riggs was one of the ones who stormed the beaches of Normandy three quarters of a century ago and then made his way to Germany.

Olivia Clark joined the Civil Air Patrol when she was a lass of 16 and then went on to work under General George Patton in Germany and France.

Thomas Powers was one of six brothers to fight in WWII. Service runs in the Power’s family as his father fought in the Spanish American War and his grandfather fought in the Civil War. Thomas Powers fought his way across France, Germany, Belgium and Holland before re-enlisting to fight in Korea.

Written by: Editor on June 5, 2019.

