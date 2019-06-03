Winner of Pulaski County is … photo contest announced

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley hosted a Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours earlier this week and announced the Winners of the Pulaski County is … photo contest at the gathering.

Nearly 50 photographs were submitted by amateur photographers living in the area for the contest. These photographs were displayed along the walls of the Fine Arts Center this past month, but in order to avoid any bias the names of the photographers were not listed.

A jury made from aesthetically astute county residents determined winners of the contest but in addition to that, there was a People’s Choice award. Winners of the People’s choice were tallied from votes given by all those who entered into the Fine Arts Center and voted for their favorite photo.

Jury voting was close as the top three winning categories were all ties. First place winners include “Sunrise over Simpkinstown,” taken by Robert R. Daniels from Greenhouse Road in Snowville and “Depot at Sunrise” taken by Nancy Jonas Lawson at the Pulaski Train Depot.

“I’m so excited” said Lawson. “I didn’t expect to even place, so I’m very honored. I took the photograph on my way to the nursing home to see my mom and I just happened to look over while I was crossing the railroad tracks and saw a beautiful sunrise. So, I just had to stop and take a picture. I’m a banker by day and a photographer at night.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 3, 2019.

Comments

comments